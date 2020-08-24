Log in
TrackInsight: High Dividend Emerging Stocks ETFs gather inflows on the rebound

08/24/2020 | 10:00am EDT

The Asian stock market rose as a whole last Friday as the U.S. dollar rebounded.

ETFs exposed to Emerging Stocks indices focused on High Dividend Stocks won +0,99% and raised $ 70 million of assets on Friday, August 21st. The best performing indices of the segment are respectively exposed to Taiwanese and Hong Kong stocks. The Asian stock market rose as a whole last Friday as the U.S. dollar rebounded following encouraging economic data that bolstered investors’ optimism. The High Dividend Emerging stocks segment on TrackInsight gathers 28 ETFs for a total of $7,9 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
