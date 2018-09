The segment that includes ETFs tracking High Dividend Small Cap Stocks saw inflows of $60.4 million on Monday 24th, reaching monthly cumulated positive flows of $154.8 million. The segment’s performance moved in the opposite way over the past 30-day period at – 1.30%, but is still up 5.34% Year-to-Date. This segment is comprised of 11 funds tracking 11 indices, for a total of $1.9 billion under management.

