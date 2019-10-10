Log in
TrackInsight: Hong Kong Stocks fall

10/10/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs seeking to replicate the performance of Hong Kong Stocks indices experienced a negative daily performance during yesterdays market session.

ETFs seeking to replicate the performance of Hong Kong Stocks indices experienced a negative daily performance during yesterday’s market session with -1,19%. Since the beginning of the year the segment’s performance is flat with ETFs included having progressed on average by +0,61%. Over the same period, $908,88M have been withdrawn from the segment. Investors are concerned by the current situation in Hong Kong with protest tensions growing every day. There are 11 funds tracking 10 indices included in the segment for a total of $1,85Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
