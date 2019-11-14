TrackInsight: Hong Kong stocks continue to fall

Log in
11/14/2019 | 03:15pm GMT

ETFs related to Honk Kong stocks suffered from another negative daily performance on Wednesday, November 13th.

ETFs related to Honk Kong stocks suffered from another negative daily performance on Wednesday, November 13th with an average loss of -2,31%. For the second time since the beginning of the week, the 11 ETFs included in this segment decreased by more than 2% in one day. The 1-month rolling performance fall to +3,26 % and the year-to-date return is now just above 6%. Despite this negative period, the activity on the primary market remains quiet and no significant flows have been recorded for several days. This segment of 11 ETFs gathers $ 2 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
