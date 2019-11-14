TrackInsight: Hong Kong stocks continue to fall

ETFs related to Honk Kong stocks suffered from another negative daily performance on Wednesday, November 13th with an average loss of -2,31%. For the second time since the beginning of the week, the 11 ETFs included in this segment decreased by more than 2% in one day. The 1-month rolling performance fall to +3,26 % and the year-to-date return is now just above 6%. Despite this negative period, the activity on the primary market remains quiet and no significant flows have been recorded for several days. This segment of 11 ETFs gathers $ 2 Bn of assets under management.