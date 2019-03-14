TrackInsight: Impressive rise for UK Large Cap stocks

UK Stocks hedge higher ahead of “no deal” Brexit vote. ETFs tracking UK Large cap stocks indices posted an average cumulated performance of +2,03% on Wednesday, March 13. Since the beginning of the year, investors exposed to UK stocks market earn on average more than 12% as illustrated by the segment performance. This rally offsets the terrible end of the year that affected the UK stocks market, mainly due to politic uncertainties; between October and the end of December, the UK Large Cap stocks segment lost almost 15%. It counts 28 ETFs, exposed to 6 different indices for a total of $ 13,5 Bn of assets under management.

