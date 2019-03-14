Log in
TrackInsight: Impressive rise for UK Large Cap stocks

03/14/2019 | 11:15am EDT

UK Stocks hedge higher ahead of no deal Brexit vote. ETFs tracking UK Large cap stocks indices posted an average cumulated performance…

UK Stocks hedge higher ahead of “no deal” Brexit vote. ETFs tracking UK Large cap stocks indices posted an average cumulated performance of +2,03% on Wednesday, March 13. Since the beginning of the year, investors exposed to UK stocks market earn on average more than 12% as illustrated by the segment performance. This rally offsets the terrible end of the year that affected the UK stocks market, mainly due to politic uncertainties; between October and the end of December, the UK Large Cap stocks segment lost almost 15%. It counts 28 ETFs, exposed to 6 different indices for a total of $ 13,5 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
