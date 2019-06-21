TrackInsight: Incredible inflows for High Dividend Large Cap Stocks

ETFs exposed to High Dividend Large Cap Stocks Indices recorded an impressive inflow of + $1,6 Bn on Thursday, June 21st. This follows a positive trend as $2.9 Bn have been poured within the segment via the primary market since the beginning of the month. Thanks to yesterday’s market session, the segment now benefits from year-to-date cumulated flows standing at + $4.4 Bn. Over the same period, the 58 ETFs tracking 47 indices included in the segment progressed on average by +16%. High Dividend Large Cap Stocks segment represents a total of $121 Bn of assets under management.