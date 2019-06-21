Log in
TrackInsight: Incredible inflows for High Dividend Large Cap Stocks

06/21/2019 | 10:30am EDT

ETFs exposed to High Dividend Large Cap Stocks Indices recorded an impressive inflow on Thursday, June 21st.

ETFs exposed to High Dividend Large Cap Stocks Indices recorded an impressive inflow of + $1,6 Bn on Thursday, June 21st. This follows a positive trend as $2.9 Bn have been poured within the segment via the primary market since the beginning of the month. Thanks to yesterday’s market session, the segment now benefits from year-to-date cumulated flows standing at + $4.4 Bn. Over the same period, the 58 ETFs tracking 47 indices included in the segment progressed on average by +16%. High Dividend Large Cap Stocks segment represents a total of $121 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
