TrackInsight: Incredible inflows for High Dividend Large Cap Stocks

ETFs exposed to High Dividend Large Cap Stocks Indices recorded an impressive inflow of + $1,6 Bn on Thursday, June 21st. This follows a positive trend as $2.9 Bn have been poured within the segment via the primary market since the beginning of the month. Thanks to yesterday’s market session, the segment now benefits from year-to-date cumulated flows standing at + $4.4 Bn. Over the same period, the 58 ETFs tracking 47 indices included in the segment progressed on average by +16%. High Dividend Large Cap Stocks segment represents a total of $121 Bn of assets under management.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '28794605']);" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/segment/914?period=1m&indicators=cumul_perf,flow,cumul_flow&currency=usd&stamp=2019-06-20" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>