TrackInsight: Indian Large & Mid Cap Stocks performance dips

06/07/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs tracking indices from the Indian Large & Mid Cap Stocks segment experienced a negative daily performance on Thursday, June 7th.

ETFs tracking indices from the Indian Large & Mid Cap Stocks segment experienced a negative daily performance on Thursday, June 7th, with an average loss of -1,67%. Over the last 30 days, Indian stocks performance is flat and progressed on average by +0,62%. On a year to-date basis, the cumulated performance is standing at +7,82% with positive cumulated flows of $+87M over the same period. Majority of inflows from the primary market were recorded during the end of May, particularly on the 29th ($+102M). 15 funds tracking 5 indices related to Indian Large & Mid Cap Stocks are included in the segment for a total of $7,13Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
