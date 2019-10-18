TrackInsight: Indian Large & Mid Cap Stocks see positive performance

On Thursday, October 17th, ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Indian Large & Mid Cap Stocks experienced a boost in performance of +1,53% on average. It is a notable gain for this segment which reached break-even in 2019, at +2,75%. The deteriorating growth and perspectives for the Indian economy are in cause, and Indian stocks directly suffer from these bad news. Despite the alarming situation, investors seem to be confident about Indian stocks, as they created $160M of new shares of ETFs on the primary market, which may be showing a longer term mindset concerning India. 15 ETFs are tracking 5 indices related to Indian Large & Mid Cap Stocks, and they gather $6,9Bn of assets under management.

