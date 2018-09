Foreign Investors are losing confidence in Indian stocks ETFs. The segment has suffered from notable outflows of -94 million dollars, and recorded a negative performance of -2.08% on Monday. This sentiment has been enforced by the dip of the Indian rupee and the constant pressure over Indian bonds, presenting a negative environment for the Indian economy. This segment gathers 36 ETFs replicating 16 different indices exposed to Indian stocks.

