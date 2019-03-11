TrackInsight: Inflows continue for Chinese Large and Mid-Cap Stocks

The Chinese Large and Mid-Cap Stocks Segment recorded net inflows of + $143 M on Friday, March 11th. This brought the cumulated flows to around + $700 million on a year-to-date basis. China has enjoyed investors returning into its economy since mid-February. However, it’s also important to notice that the growing concerns about the Chinese economic health worsen the picture with a daily performance close to -3% to end the week. This segment of 43 ETFs, exposed to 28 indices , gathers more than $8 billion of assets under management.

