TrackInsight: Investors poured new assets in Asian Pacific stocks

The TrackInsight segment dedicated to Large Cap Asian Pacific Stocks ETFs has recorded large inflows of $ 167 M from the primary market and positive average returns on Monday, November 18th. This inflow brings the one-month cumulated flows back in positive territory, at + $78 M. However, since the beginning of the year, investors withdrew assets from this segment as illustrated by the negative cumulated flows of $ -268 M from the primary market. This segment gathers 21 ETFs, exposed to 8 different indices, for a total of $ 18,4 Bn of assets under management.

