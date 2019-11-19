Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Investors poured new assets in Asian Pacific stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 10:15am EST

The TrackInsight segment dedicated to Large Cap Asian Pacific Stocks ETFs has recorded large inflows and positive average returns on Monday, November 18th.

The TrackInsight segment dedicated to Large Cap Asian Pacific Stocks ETFs has recorded large inflows of $ 167 M from the primary market and positive average returns on Monday, November 18th. This inflow brings the one-month cumulated flows back in positive territory, at + $78 M. However, since the beginning of the year, investors withdrew assets from this segment as illustrated by the negative cumulated flows of $ -268 M from the primary market. This segment gathers 21 ETFs, exposed to 8 different indices, for a total of $ 18,4 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
10:43aDNB : Share buy-back transactions on 19 November 2019
AQ
10:43aFDA IN BRIEF : FDA issues draft guidance on compounding certain animal drugs from bulk drug substances
PR
10:43aSPENDEDGE : Identifies Effective Ways to Reduce Costs for Companies in the Automotive Industry | Get in Touch With Our Experts Now!
BU
10:42aDollar hangs in limbo with U.S.-China trade deal in focus; Fed minutes eyed
RE
10:42aCelebrate Small Beer's Big Impact on “Small Brewery Sunday”
GL
10:41aParis mayor sounds alarm over Airbnb Olympics tie-up
RE
10:41aNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC : Announces Best Trips of 2020
BU
10:40aSIX ONE COMMODITIES LLC : Announces Borrowing Base Expansion and Increase to US$175,000,000
BU
10:39aSex scandal damages royal family's standing - Brexit Party's Farage
RE
10:39aCompany logos vanish from Prince Andrew's website as sex scandal grows
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : Mixed Signals on Retail Earnings -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group