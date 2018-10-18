Log in
TrackInsight: Japanese All Caps Stocks see boost in performance

10/18/2018 | 05:45pm CEST

Japanese All Caps Stocks ETFs benefit from the stocks rally on the Tokyo stock exchange and have registered a positive performance of…

Japanese All Caps Stocks ETFs benefit from the stocks’ rally on the Tokyo stock exchange and have registered a positive performance of 1.53% on Wednesday. This rally has been boosted by the buybacks in the wake of a sharp overnight rebound on Wall Street. Still the segment has seen a negative daily outflow of $ -27.5 million, bringing the cumulative inflows over a 1-month period to 295.5 million dollars. The segment is composed of 16 ETFs tracking 10 indices with more than $ 10.1 Bn in assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2018
