TrackInsight: Japanese ETFs on the road to recovery

ETFs seeking to replicate the performance of Japanese stocks indices experienced a great market session yesterday with ETFs climbing back another 2,85% while +$881.83M of new shares were created. The ETFs included in the segment recovered 15,16% over the last 30 days, offsetting half of their losses incurred year-to-date. Still, the segment is down -14,68% since the beginning of the year. Japanese stocks still have a long way to go before they recover fully and start printing new all-time highs. However, investors have considerably increased their exposure to the segment that registered more than $20Bn of inflows year-to-date. 64 funds tracking 25 indices are included in the segment for a total of $317,2Bn of assets under management.

