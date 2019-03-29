TrackInsight: Japanese stocks recorded negative returns

Japanese stocks market closed lower on Thursday, March 28th, penalized by the Chemical, Shipbuilding and Finance sectors. On average, ETFs exposed to Japanese stocks indices lost -1,68% over the trading session. The last 30 days were relatively calm with an average performance slightly negative, at -1,12 % for the segment. However, this does not affect the positive start to the year achieved by those ETFs with an average cumulated performance of +6,60% as of the 28th of March. From the flows side, the trend is also favorable with more than 6,7 Bn poured within this segment from the primary market since the 1st of January. This segment gathers 215 ETFs, exposed to 104 different indices, with a total of $ 335 Bn of assets under management.

