TrackInsight: Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks see a positive performance

On the 17th of October, one day before the Central Bank of South Korea deliberated on the future path of monetary policy, Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks ETFs registered a positive performance of 1.21%. The segment, which lost 16.6% and $ 118 million since the start of the year, started to recover in a wave of optimism from investors looking forward to the BOK’s decision. Unfortunately, its resolution to keep the base rate at 1.50%, announced on Thursday, had brought a big deception to investors affecting the Korean won and the KOPSI index. The Korean large & mid cap segment include 12 ETFs tracking 4 indices representing $5.6 Bn.