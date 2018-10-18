Log in
TrackInsight: Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks see a positive performance

10/18/2018 | 05:45pm CEST

On the 17th of October, one day before the Central Bank of South Korea deliberated on the future path of monetary policy,…

On the 17th of October, one day before the Central Bank of South Korea deliberated on the future path of monetary policy, Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks ETFs registered a positive performance of 1.21%. The segment, which lost 16.6% and $ 118 million since the start of the year, started to recover in a wave of optimism from investors looking forward to the BOK’s decision.  Unfortunately, its resolution to keep the base rate at 1.50%, announced on Thursday, had brought a big deception to investors affecting the Korean won and the KOPSI index.  The Korean large & mid cap segment include 12 ETFs tracking 4 indices representing $5.6 Bn.


© www.trackinsight.com 2018
