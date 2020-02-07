TrackInsight: Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks see boost in performance

ETFs seeking to replicate Korean large & mid cap stocks indices experienced a rebound in performance during yesterday’s market session with a positive daily performance standing on average at +3,90% as well as $+21,75M of new shares created via the primary market. This brought the year-to-date performance flat to +0,24%. Over the same period, investors increased their exposure to Korean stocks with +$201,81M of cumulated flows. 36 funds tracking 23 indices are included in the segment for a total of $9,91Bn of assets under management.