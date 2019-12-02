Log in
TrackInsight: Korean stocks performance dipped

12/02/2019 | 10:15am EST

Korean Large and Mid-Cap stocks ETFs lost on average during the last Friday market session.

Korean Large and Mid-Cap stocks ETFs lost 2,01% on average during the last Friday market session. The main Index KOSDAQ 150 felt to 1-month closing low. The Korean stock market can be seen as a collateral victim of the Hong Kong events and persistent worries they spread on the market, in addition to the uncertainty over a U.S. – China trade deal. The Won and the benchmark bond yield also dropped. Interestingly, investors have chosen that time to inject new $ 67M in this segment through the primary market, probably to benefit from relatively low prices. The Korean Large and mid-cap stocks segment includes 37 ETFs for a total of $8,5 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
