Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Large cap stocks rising for the sixth-straight week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 10:30am EST

Week from 11 to 17 November 2019

15.11.19 Global Flows Map

Week from 11 to 17 November 2019

U.S. large cap indices posted their sixth straight week of gains (S&P500: +0.89%, Nasdaq: +0.77%, DJIA: +1.17%), setting new closing and intraday highs, as they were bolstered by renewed optimism over U.S.-China trade talks. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said late on Thursday that the United States and China are getting close to a trade agreement.

Overall, Europe also finished a bit higher (EuroStoxx50: +0.32%), thereby securing its longest winning streak of the year, even though the German economy managed to avoid a recession in the third quarter (+0.1% growth rate) and automotive companies are still awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on whether or not his administration is to impose up to 25% tariffs on European cars.

After five positive weeks, it was a tougher period in Asia, especially in China (Nikkei slipping 0.38%, Shangai Composite down 2.46%).

Among the S&P sectors, healthcare (+2.42%) led the pack in the wake of health-insurance giants (Humana and Anthem stocks soaring 5.66% and 5.58% WTD respectively). It’s also worth noting that the losers in the past few weeks gradually recovered (real estate up 1.93%, utilities up 1.53%). Tech shares (+1.31% WTD) were also an important driver of the market, with the semiconductor industry boosted by Applied Materials after the chip gear maker forecast first-quarter revenue and profit significantly above analysts’ estimates.

By contrast, consumer discretionary (-0.24%), financials (-0.26%) and energy (-1.28% though WTI crude futures moved up 48 cents to $57.72 a barrel) lagged behind.

Treasuries were in demand with yields on U.S. 10-year notes dropping to 1.84% and away from last week’s three-month top of 1.97%. Same trend in Europe with the 10-year Bund sliding to -0.33% and the French 10-year OAT flipping again to negative territory and trading at minus 2bps. IG corporate bonds partly recouped the losses suffered last week (+0.61% WTD in the U.S. vs. -1.19% a week ago) while high yield and emerging bonds were edging down (-0.04% and -0.30% respectively).

Lastly, gold rose 0.38% on the week.

Find the full report here: https://www.trackinsight.com/weekly-flow-report/2019-11-15/global

15.11.19 Global aggregated weekly flows
15.11.19 Global aggregated weekly performance
15.11.19 Global Winner Losers
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED MATERIALS -0.82% 61.73 Delayed Quote.90.44%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.15% 27981.67 Delayed Quote.20.05%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.07% 3700.41 Delayed Quote.23.66%
HEALTHCARE CO., LTD. 2.46% 17.9 End-of-day quote.8.10%
HUMANA -0.01% 335.21 Delayed Quote.17.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.06% 61.6 Delayed Quote.16.92%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 8335.587141 Delayed Quote.31.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.13% 8561.170227 Delayed Quote.28.72%
NIKKEI 225 -0.53% 23292.65 Real-time Quote.16.43%
S&P 500 -0.02% 3119.99 Delayed Quote.24.54%
WTI -1.44% 56.02 Delayed Quote.25.46%

© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
10:43aDNB : Share buy-back transactions on 19 November 2019
AQ
10:43aFDA IN BRIEF : FDA issues draft guidance on compounding certain animal drugs from bulk drug substances
PR
10:43aSPENDEDGE : Identifies Effective Ways to Reduce Costs for Companies in the Automotive Industry | Get in Touch With Our Experts Now!
BU
10:42aDollar hangs in limbo with U.S.-China trade deal in focus; Fed minutes eyed
RE
10:42aCelebrate Small Beer's Big Impact on “Small Brewery Sunday”
GL
10:41aParis mayor sounds alarm over Airbnb Olympics tie-up
RE
10:41aNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC : Announces Best Trips of 2020
BU
10:40aSIX ONE COMMODITIES LLC : Announces Borrowing Base Expansion and Increase to US$175,000,000
BU
10:39aSex scandal damages royal family's standing - Brexit Party's Farage
RE
10:39aCompany logos vanish from Prince Andrew's website as sex scandal grows
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : Mixed Signals on Retail Earnings -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group