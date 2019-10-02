TrackInsight: Large inflows for US Mid and Small cap stocks

ETFs exposed to US Mid and Small cap stocks indices benefit from the renewed interest of investors after a tough start to the year. They registered a new large inflow from the primary market yesterday (Tuesday, October 1st) of $ 274 M, which brings the cumulated just above $ 700 M in 2019. In September, the average performance stagnated and after a good first two weeks, it dropped to end at +0,57%. The 7 ETFs included in this segment show a cumulated return of 14% since the beginning of the year and gather $ 13,8 Bn of assets under management.

