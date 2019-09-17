TrackInsight: Large outflows despite a good performance for Energy Stocks ETFs

ETFs related to Energy large cap stocks indices were at the center of investors’ concerns on Monday, September 16th with large outflows on the primary market ($ -444M) despite an outstanding average daily return above 3% for the 13 ETFs included in this segment. This weekend’s attacks on Saudi oil facilities from Yemen rebel drones triggered the largest single-day crude oil price jump in years, reaching almost +20% during the market session. Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, have been directly impacted and rally has been led by explorers and offshore oil drilling companies. The year-to-date cumulated performance of the segment jumped to 12,59% while flows remain largely negatives. Assets under management decreased by $ 4,5 bn in 2019 due to primary market withdraws and they reach now $ 11,3 billion.

