TrackInsight: Large outflows despite a good performance for Energy Stocks ETFs

09/17/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs related to Energy large cap stocks indices were at the center of investors concerns on Monday, September 16th with large outflows on the primary market;

ETFs related to Energy large cap stocks indices were at the center of investors’ concerns on Monday, September 16th with large outflows on the primary market ($ -444M) despite an outstanding average daily return above 3% for the 13 ETFs included in this segment. This weekend’s attacks on Saudi oil facilities from Yemen rebel drones triggered the largest single-day crude oil price jump in years, reaching almost +20% during the market session. Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, have been directly impacted and rally has been led by explorers and offshore oil drilling companies. The year-to-date cumulated performance of the segment jumped to 12,59% while flows remain largely negatives. Assets under management decreased by $ 4,5 bn in 2019 due to primary market withdraws and they reach now $ 11,3 billion.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.24% 64.57 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI -4.56% 59.09 Delayed Quote.21.48%

© www.trackinsight.com 2019
