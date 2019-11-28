Log in
TrackInsight: Large outflows for low risk stocks

11/28/2019

ETFs included in the Low Risk stocks segment on TrackInsight are facing a period of abnormal volatility.

ETFs included in the Low Risk stocks segment on TrackInsight are facing a period of abnormal volatility in term of assets invested through the primary market. Indeed, large net inflows have been recorded at the beginning of the week which increased the assets under management of this segment by approximately $ 300M. However, these positive flows have been immediately offset by a withdrawal of the same amount yesterday (Wednesday, November 27th). After investigation, these movements came from the same ETF, which is the largest fund of the segment which includes 14 ETFs for a total of $ 6,5 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
