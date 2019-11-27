TrackInsight: Latin American Stocks fell

Latin American stocks ETFs dropped by more than 2% on average this Tuesday, November 26th. The cumulated performance in 2019 then decreased to 4,03% while the cumulated flows recorded over the same period remain positive at $ 262M. Amid a fog of political and economic uncertainty in Latin America, a recent poll shows high expectations from traders, brokers, and economists particularly for Brazil in 2020. They are betting on the general improvement of the economic situation with the implementation of an accommodating policy notably through record-low interest rates. The Latin America stocks segment gathers 19 ETFs, exposed to 7 indices for a total of 2,3 Bn of assets under management.

