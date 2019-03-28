Log in
TrackInsight: Latin American Stocks perform poorly

03/28/2019 | 11:30am EDT

The Latin American Stocks segment recorded poor performance on Wednesday (-3.54%). On a month timeframe, the segment is down 7%. The Turkish…

The Latin American Stocks segment recorded poor performance on Wednesday (-3.54%). On a month timeframe, the segment is down 7%. The Turkish Lira situation sent a strong signal to other EM currency markets. The Brazilian Real is impacted but also the Argentine Peso that hit another record low with inflation already high in Argentina. The JPMorgan EM currency volatility Index suggests implied volatility in emerging markets is on the rise again. Despite this situation, Latin American Stocks attract investors with €95M poured into the segment last month along a year-to-date performance still in positive territory standing at (+6.14%). The segment includes 16 funds tracking 5 indices for a total of €2.3Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
