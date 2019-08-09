TrackInsight: Massive outflows from Financial Stocks ETFs

Financial Large & Mid Cap stocks ETFs continue to lose assets with new daily net outflows of $ -420 million on the primary market, which brings the series to 7 days in a row during which investors withdraw assets from the 23 ETFs of this segment. Almost 10% of the Financial Large & Mid Cap stocks segment total assets have been moved away since the beginning of August. From the return perspective, the average performance of the segment bounced back yesterday (+1,72%) after a few tough days that pushed the 1-month cumulated return into negative territory; It now stands at -3,50%. This segment gathers 23 ETFs, exposed to 14 indices, for a total of 26,4 Bn of assets under management.