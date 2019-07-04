TrackInsight: Minimum Volatility Developed Stocks saw positive flows

On Wednesday, July 3rd, ETFs related to Minimum Volatility Stocks experienced significant inflows of $331M on the primary market. It is in line with investors’ behavior since the beginning of the year as illustrated by the $6,5Bn of new shares created on the primary market for this segment. Two reasons could explain this interest of investors for minimum volatility stocks : first, the segment is doing really well in 2019, with a cumulated average performance of +21,87%, and +43,91% if we take a look to the 3 years records. The other explanation is the current investors’ concern about the global economic health, which could potentially lead to an economic crisis. In fact, minimum volatility strategies aim to reduce the risk of big swings in case of market turmoil. This segment gathers 8 ETFs, exposed to 8 indices for a total of $30,8 Bn of assets under management.

