Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Minimum Volatility Developed Stocks saw positive flows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 09:00am EDT

On Wednesday, July 3rd, ETFs related to Minimum Volatility Stocks experienced significant inflows.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, ETFs related to Minimum Volatility Stocks experienced significant inflows of $331M on the primary market. It is in line with investors’ behavior since the beginning of the year as illustrated by the $6,5Bn of new shares created on the primary market for this segment. Two reasons could explain this interest of investors for minimum volatility stocks : first, the segment is doing really well in 2019, with a cumulated average performance of +21,87%, and +43,91% if we take a look to the 3 years records. The other explanation is the current investors’ concern about the global economic health, which could potentially lead to an economic crisis. In fact, minimum volatility strategies aim to reduce the risk of big swings in case of market turmoil. This segment gathers 8 ETFs, exposed to 8 indices for a total of $30,8 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
09:25aADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:24aBP : Lightsource BP makes major Brazil solar acquisition
RE
09:24aBELSHIPS ASA – New share capital registered in connection with completion of acquisition of supramax bulk carrier from EGD Ultra Eco AS and Blossom Shipmanagement Ltd
GL
09:23aGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Monsef to attend G7 ministers' meeting on development in Paris
PU
09:23aCYBER SECURITY 1 : Resolution on continued general meeting at Cyber Security 1 AB's (publ) annual general meeting
PU
09:23aKNM BHD : Others
PU
09:23aASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Tech releases new software for energy, petrochemicals industry
AQ
09:22aBEAZLEY : Lloyd's of London calls for cyber cover clarity in insurance policies
RE
09:22aROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR : IIROC Trading Resumption - RUM
AQ
09:21aCHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY : GM sentenced to 12 years in prison for bribery
AQ
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
3OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
4BANCO SANTANDER : In Brexit Britain, battling home lenders chase risk and pensioners
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About