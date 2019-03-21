TrackInsight: Negative performance for US Banks Stocks

Following the FED’s latest monetary-policy announcement which forecast no rate hikes in 2019, the treasury yields dragged lower and brought bank shares in their wake. ETFs exposed to US Banks stocks indices were the most severely affected by this news with an average daily performance of -3,53% on Wed, March 20th. The year-to-date cumulated performance, which was before this announcement close to its highest level, felt back to +13,22%. The picture looks far less optimistic from the flows point of view, with net outflows of $ 1,8 bn since the beginning of the year. The US Bank Stocks segment counts 9 ETFs exposed to 9 different indices for a total of 8,4 Bn of assets under management.

