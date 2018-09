Asian Ex Japan Stocks ETFs have suffered a difficult start to the week, recording a negative performance of -1.35% on the 10th of September. Mainly driven by the Chinese stocks market which continues to drift lower, the 1-month performance of the segment has reached a new bottom at -5.74%. These performances are average performances computed from the 12 funds included within this segment, tracking 6 indices and representing $ 9.6 Bn.

View data on TrackInsight.com