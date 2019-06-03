Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Negative performance from Mexican Stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 10:30am EDT

ETFs exposed to Mexican stocks recorded a heavy loss on Friday, May 31st.

ETFs exposed to Mexican stocks recorded a heavy loss on Friday, May 31st, with – 4,03% on average. This is a direct consequence of Donald Trump’s last decision to impose progressive tariffs on all Mexican goods that will be imported to the US, starting the 10 of June. The rate will be first at 5% but will increase by 5% every month until 25%. The reason of this unexpected move from the White House is the illegal immigration coming from Mexico that Trump wants to fight against, and by applying tariffs to Mexican goods, he places Mexican government under pressure. Since the beginning of the year, Mexican stocks still have a positive performance of +3,91%, but May has been a rough month since the cumulative losses during this period were -7,65%. This segment gathers 12 ETFs which are tracking 9 indices, for a total of $4,4Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
10:45aMESA LABS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:45aNOVARTIS : Kisqali significantly extends life in women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in MONALEESA-7 trial
AQ
10:45aBERGENBIO : Presents new preliminary clinical and biomarker data showing durable response and median survival rates in phase ii trial
AQ
10:45aROCHE : Genentech - Xolair Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in Adults with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps in Two Phase III Studies
AQ
10:45aSermonix Poster Presentation at 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting Demonstrates Promise for Lasofoxifene in Treating ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients With ESR1 Mutations
GL
10:44aMOSKOVSKIY KREDITNYI BANK : Fitch Ratings has upgraded Credit Bank of Moscow's rating to ‘BB' on the back of a better risk profile evaluation
PU
10:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blackstone's $18.7B E-Commerce Investment Is Largest Private Real Estate Transaction Ever
PU
10:44aDND/CAF DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE AND C : Joint Statement of the Ministry of Defense of Japan and the Department of National Defence of Canada on Defense Cooperation
PU
10:44aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : and the ITU Provide Communications for Global Disaster Relief
PU
10:44aS CULTURE INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - (1) Business Update and (2) Placing of Convertible Bonds under General Mandate
PU
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
3CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About