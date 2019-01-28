Log in
TrackInsight: Negative performance from US 7-10 Years Bonds

01/28/2019 | 10:30am EST

Last Friday, ETFs exposed to US bonds with maturities of 7 to 10 years fell by 78 basis points and lost 250 million…

Last Friday, ETFs exposed to US bonds with maturities of 7 to 10 years fell by 78 basis points and lost 250 million dollars in outflows. With the government shutdown ending, downside risk to US GDP growth and economic deterioration have diminished substantially. Still economics estimate the US will suffer from a drag on GDP over the first quarter. Even though, the US 7-10 years bonds segment have seen a cumulated inflows of $ 1.3 Bn since the beginning of the year. This segment is composed of 16 ETFs tracking 11 indices with $16 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
