TrackInsight: Negative performances for Asian Pacific stocks ETFs

ETFs tracking Asian Pacific stocks indices suffered from negative performances on Monday, July 22nd, with an average loss of 1,26% during the market session. This drop is mainly due to the slip of the Honk Kong stocks market which lost approximately 1,3% the first day of the week. Even if the cumulated return of this segment of 20 funds remains highly positive in 2019 at +13%, its performance fell to 0,83% over the last 30 days. Since the start of the year, investors withdrawn about $ 700M from Asian Pacific stocks ETFs. They now gather $ 18,9 Bn of assets under management.