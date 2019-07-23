Log in
TrackInsight: Negative performances for Asian Pacific stocks ETFs

07/23/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs tracking Asian Pacific stocks indices suffered from negatives performances on Monday, July 22nd.

ETFs tracking Asian Pacific stocks indices suffered from negative performances on Monday, July 22nd, with an average loss of 1,26% during the market session. This drop is mainly due to the slip of the Honk Kong stocks market which lost approximately 1,3% the first day of the week. Even if the cumulated return of this segment of 20 funds remains highly positive in 2019 at +13%, its performance fell to 0,83% over the last 30 days. Since the start of the year, investors withdrawn about $ 700M from Asian Pacific stocks ETFs. They now gather $ 18,9 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
Advertisement

