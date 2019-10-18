Log in
TrackInsight: Notable gains in High Dividend Small Cap Stocks

10/18/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs seeking to replicate High Dividend Small Cap Stocks indices experienced a positive daily performance on yesterdays market session.

ETFs seeking to replicate High Dividend Small Cap Stocks indices experienced a positive daily performance on yesterday’s market session +0,97% confirming the rally began last week. Over the last 30 days, $+26,6M were collected on the segment via the primary market showing a growing interest by investors recently.  Since the beginning of the year, ETFs included in the segment progressed on average by +14,15% and collected $+375.38M of new shares.

8 funds tracking 8 indices are included in the segment for a total of $2,07Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
