TrackInsight: Notable gains in High Dividend Small Cap Stocks

ETFs seeking to replicate High Dividend Small Cap Stocks indices experienced a positive daily performance on yesterday’s market session +0,97% confirming the rally began last week. Over the last 30 days, $+26,6M were collected on the segment via the primary market showing a growing interest by investors recently. Since the beginning of the year, ETFs included in the segment progressed on average by +14,15% and collected $+375.38M of new shares.

8 funds tracking 8 indices are included in the segment for a total of $2,07Bn of assets under management.