Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Notable inflows for Financials ETFs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 10:00am EDT

Large Financials stocks indices recorded a second consecutive day of inflows yesterday.

ETFs seeking to replicate large financials stocks indices climbed another +2,80% yesterday as they recorded a second consecutive day of inflows with +$470,64M of new shares from the primary market. This brought the 30-days cumulative performance to +11,64%. Year-to-date, Financials ETFs are still down 23,56% with cumulative flows standing at -$1,7Bn. The road to full recovery will be long especially following the sharp drops in banks quarterly earnings, with fears mounting that consumers and businesses will be forced to default on their loans because of the coronavirus crisis. 24 ETFs tracking 17 indices are included in the segment for a total of $20,5Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news
10:10aFOREIGN PUBLIC ISSUERS TAKE NOTE : Québec Court Dismisses Securities Class Action For Lack Of Jurisdiction
AQ
10:10aTUI AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10:10aTUI AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10:10aHorizon Media Releases Latest Findings of its National Social Isolation Barometer Measuring the Feelings of Isolation Among Americans During COVID-19 Shelter-At-Home
GL
10:09aMillions of Americans continue to seek jobless benefits; consumer spending tanks
RE
10:08aFederal Reserve to expand reach of Main Street lending program
RE
10:08aBASF SE : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
10:08aEMCOR : Quarter 1 Earnings Call
PU
10:08aRs. 30,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 04 May 2020
PU
10:08aLUNDIN MINING : 2019 Q1 MD&A and Financial Statements
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus
5J SAINSBURY PLC : J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's warns of $623 million coronavirus hit to profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group