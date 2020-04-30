TrackInsight: Notable inflows for Financials ETFs

ETFs seeking to replicate large financials stocks indices climbed another +2,80% yesterday as they recorded a second consecutive day of inflows with +$470,64M of new shares from the primary market. This brought the 30-days cumulative performance to +11,64%. Year-to-date, Financials ETFs are still down 23,56% with cumulative flows standing at -$1,7Bn. The road to full recovery will be long especially following the sharp drops in banks quarterly earnings, with fears mounting that consumers and businesses will be forced to default on their loans because of the coronavirus crisis. 24 ETFs tracking 17 indices are included in the segment for a total of $20,5Bn of assets under management.

