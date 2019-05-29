TrackInsight: Notable outflows for Health Care Stocks Segment

ETFs tracking the evolution of Health Care Stocks recorded a negative performance of -1.17% on Tuesday, May 28th. After a positive start to the year, which brought the cumulated performance of the segment to more than 9% in early March, the recent political events brought the YTD performance back to approximatively 4%. Indeed, since the beginning of the month, the trend has reversed with a withdrawal of -$471M yesterday. Investors are pouring out capital of the segment with month-to-date cumulated outflows standing at $878M. The segment is composed of 22 funds tracking 16 indices and represents $32 bn of assets under management.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '28674325']);" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/segment/1001?period=ytd&indicators=cumul_perf,flow,cumul_flow&currency=eur&stamp=2019-05-28" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>