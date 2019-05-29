Log in
TrackInsight: Notable outflows for Health Care Stocks Segment

05/29/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs tracking the evolution of Health Care Stocks recorded a negative performance on Tuesday, May 28th.

ETFs tracking the evolution of Health Care Stocks recorded a negative performance of -1.17% on Tuesday, May 28th. After a positive start to the year, which brought the cumulated performance of the segment to more than 9% in early March, the recent political events brought the YTD performance back to approximatively 4%. Indeed, since the beginning of the month, the trend has reversed with a withdrawal of -$471M yesterday. Investors are pouring out capital of the segment with month-to-date cumulated outflows standing at $878M. The segment is composed of 22 funds tracking 16 indices and represents $32 bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
