TrackInsight: Notable outflows for US 1-3Y Bonds

Investors withdrawn their capital from the US 1-3y Bonds segment with a daily outflow reaching -$353 M on Thursday, June 6th. An outflow of this magnitude had not been recorded since Mid-April. Despite this rough market session, the trade and tech war between the US and China, as well as Fed rate cuts speculation, have supported investors’ appetite for U.S Bonds. Indeed, on a year-to-date basis, the segment recorded $4.6 Bn of cumulative inflows. Over the same period, ETFs included in the segment progressed on average at +2.41% despite the slight correction yesterday (-0.36%). 23 funds replicating 10 indices are included in this segment that represents $48.9 Bn of assets under management.

