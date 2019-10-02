Log in
TrackInsight: Notable outflows from Healthcare Large & Mid Cap Stocks

10/02/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Healthcare Large & Mid Cap Stocks experienced notable outflows on the primary market on Tuesday, October 1st.

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Healthcare Large & Mid Cap Stocks experienced notable outflows of $-63M on the primary market on Tuesday, October 1st. These outflows are quite unusual for this segment which recorded more than $1Bn of inflows on the primary market in 2019. Nevertheless, over a 1-month period, investors seem to exit the segment and redeemed $-214M of shares during this period. The concerns about global economic wellness are probably weighing on investors’ decisions, because the healthcare sector is globally reacting randomly to market moves. In 2019, they are up by +10,98%, but they are break-even since 4 months. 22 ETFs are tracking 15 indices related to Healthcare Large & Mid Cap Stocks, and they gather $10,09bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
