ETFs seeking to replicate Materials stocks indices experienced a boost in performance on yesterday’s market session with +1,95%. Over the last 30 days, ETFs progressed +6,55%. Depressed yields and rising commodities are powering a renewed interest in the sector. Year-to-date, ETFs are up +7,83% while investors slightly increased their exposure to the segment with +$29,11M of cumulative flows. 9 ETFs tracking 7 indices are included in the segment for a total of $681M of assets under management.

