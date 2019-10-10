TrackInsight: Performance boost for US Information Technology Stocks

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of US Information Technology (IT) Stocks experienced a boost in performance of +1,51% on average this Wednesday, October 9th. The segment is breaking even for 3 months, and this rebound is coming after a small period of decline. IT Stocks are worrying investors which redeemed $580M of shares on the primary market in 2019, mainly because they seem to be overpriced. The additional concern about a potential crash during the next months are also not very encouraging for these stocks which are generally overreacting to market fluctuations. Nevertheless, US IT stocks are still profitable for investors who entered in January, with a year-to-date cumulated performance of +29,56%. 8 ETFs are tracking 8 indices related to US IT stocks, and they gather $26,21Bn of assets under management.

