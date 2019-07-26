TrackInsight: Poor performance from Commodities Related Stocks

ETFs seeking to track the evolution of Commodities Related Stocks Indices had a bad market session on Thursday the 25th as illustrated by the poor performance of the corresponding TrackInsight Segment, which decreased by 1.86% at the market close. In 2019, investors owning shares of ETFs tracking one of the 17 indices included in this segment recorded an average cumulated performance of 13.72%. Despite negative year-to-date cumulated flows, standing at $-101.61M, investors have been increasing their allocation to Commodities Related Stocks with circa $1Bn invested in the segment since mid-May. Over the last 30 days, investors poured $+214.19M of new assets in this segment of 20 ETFs, tracking 17 indices, which gathers $ 7.8 Bn of assets under management.

