TrackInsight: Poor performance from Energy Stocks ETFs

ETFs seeking to replicate energy large cap stocks indices experienced another tough market session last Friday with ETFs plunging by 5,46%, while investors redeemed $59,68M of shares from the segment. Over the month of April, the 13 ETFs included in the segment had recovered 23,26% as investors poured in an extra $1,2Bn, but energy stocks’ post-crash ‘rally’ came to a stop on Friday. Year-to-date, the segment is still down 37,25% and the road to recovery will likely be long. 13 funds tracking 11 indices are included in the segment for a total of $10,2Bn of assets under management.

