TrackInsight: Poor performance from Energy Stocks ETFs

05/04/2020 | 10:00am EDT

ETFs seeking to replicate energy large cap stocks indices experienced another tough market session last Friday.

ETFs seeking to replicate energy large cap stocks indices experienced another tough market session last Friday with ETFs plunging by 5,46%, while investors redeemed $59,68M of shares from the segment. Over the month of April, the 13 ETFs included in the segment had recovered 23,26% as investors poured in an extra $1,2Bn, but energy stocks’ post-crash ‘rally’ came to a stop on Friday. Year-to-date, the segment is still down 37,25% and the road to recovery will likely be long. 13 funds tracking 11 indices are included in the segment for a total of $10,2Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
