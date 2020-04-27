TrackInsight: Poor performance from Indian stocks

ETFs exposed to Indian stocks indices and clustered in the corresponding segment on TrackInsight have ended the previous week on a negative note with a daily loss of 2,71% on Friday, April 24th. Despite some jumps in performance, Indian stocks struggle to recover from the heavy damage caused by the coronavirus crisis in March 2020. The year-to-date cumulated return curve of the segment stagnates between -30% and -20% for several weeks. In this context, investors tend to withdraw their assets from Indian stocks ETFs as illustrated by net outflows recorded on the primary market. Since the end of February, they removed more than $ 1,3 Bn of net assets. This segment assets under management decreased by more than 40% in less than 2 months to reach now $ 4,2 Bn.

