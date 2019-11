ETFs seeking to replicate Mexican stocks indices experienced a bad market session yesterday with a negative daily performance standing at -1,98% as well as $-0,88M of outflows. This brought the month-to-date performance to -2,81%. Over the same period, $100M of new shares have been injected in the segment via the primary market. Year-to-date, ETFs included in the segment are still up by +6,99%. 14 funds replicating the performance of 11 indices for a total of $4,79Bn of assets under management.

View data on TrackInsight.com