Despite a negative performance of -1.52% on Monday 24th, the Real Estate Large & Mid Cap Stocks segment experienced positive daily flows equal to $141.9 million through the primary market. This partially reduces the segment’s strong outflows over the past month, bringing the cumulative monthly flows to $ -204.29 million. The Real Estate Large & Mid Cap Stocks segment collects 12 ETFs tracking 10 indices, with $16.2 billion of assets under management.

View data on TrackInsight.com