TrackInsight: Positive flows for Multi-Factor Small Cap Stocks

ETFs exposed to Multi-Factor Small Cap stocks indices experienced positive inflows on Friday, May 24th (+$13M). The trend seems to be quite positive since the start of 2019 year with $79M poured by investors in this segment from the primary market. The performance reached a +8% on a year-to-date basis despite a cumulated performance dropped to -6% during the last 30 days and a shy daily average return on Friday (+0.91%). The segment gathers 11 funds tracking 10 indices for a total of $13 bn of assets under management.

