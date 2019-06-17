TrackInsight: Positive flows for US Utilities Stocks

The US Utilities Stocks segment experienced a positive daily performance (+1.14%) on Friday the 14th as well as notable daily inflows (+$311.95M). The Utilities segment corresponds to ETFs with exposure to companies that provide basic services such as electricity, water and natural gas. ETFs included in the segment progressed on average by 3.53% over the last 30 days and by +15.80% on a year-to-date basis. Since the beginning of the year, the segment collected +$1.8Bn of cumulated flows confirming its safe-haven appeal. Indeed, the segment tends to do well as a defensive play against macro downturns and investors typically buy utilities as long-terms holdings for stability and dividend income. There are 12 ETF replicating the performance of 11 indices included in the segment for a total of $17.3Bn of assets under management.

