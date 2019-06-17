Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Positive flows for US Utilities Stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 10:30am EDT

The US Utilities Stocks segment experienced a positive daily performance on Friday the 14th as well as notable daily inflows.

The US Utilities Stocks segment experienced a positive daily performance (+1.14%) on Friday the 14th as well as notable daily inflows (+$311.95M). The Utilities segment corresponds to ETFs with exposure to companies that provide basic services such as electricity, water and natural gas. ETFs included in the segment progressed on average by 3.53% over the last 30 days and by +15.80% on a year-to-date basis. Since the beginning of the year, the segment collected +$1.8Bn of cumulated flows confirming its safe-haven appeal. Indeed, the segment tends to do well as a defensive play against macro downturns and investors typically buy utilities as long-terms holdings for stability and dividend income. There are 12 ETF replicating the performance of 11 indices included in the segment for a total of $17.3Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
10:57aNUCOR : Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Falling; Guides for 2Q EPS $1.20-$1.25
DJ
10:57aTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Salesforces $15.7B Tableau deal is a defining moment for the West Coast tech megalopolis
AQ
10:57aNaboso™ Technology and TrueForm Runner Launch the First and Only Proprioceptive Treadmill for Rehabilitation and Performance
GL
10:57aNIC : Alabama Secretary of State Introduces New Online Filing Options
BU
10:57aMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts This Week
DJ
10:56aCISCO : Accenture partner with DGT to skill youth for digital economy
AQ
10:56aAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc
AQ
10:55aACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:55aAROUNDTOWN : notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
EQ
10:54aSpain joins France and Germany in race to build Europe's next combat jet
RE
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing dealt new blow as Airbus launches long-range A321
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●
5BANCO BPM : EXCLUSIVE: Banks face new challenges in Italian diamond scandal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About