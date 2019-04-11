TrackInsight: Positive performance for European Real Estate stocks

The European Central Bank’s decision of keeping the borrowing costs unchanged supported the European stocks markets on Wednesday, April 10th by. Rate-sensitive real estate stocks benefited from this announcement as well as Real Estate stocks ETF. The European Real Estate stocks segment which includes 18 ETFs, increased by +1,32% on average. This almost double the 30 days cumulated returns which now stand at +2,98%. Over the same period, flows recorded on the primary market remain relatively calm with a slight outflow of $ -110M. This segment represents 3,2 billion of assets under management.

