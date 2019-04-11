Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Positive performance for European Real Estate stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 10:30am EDT

The European Central Banks decision of keeping the borrowing costs unchanged supported the European stocks markets on Wednesday, April 10th by. Rate-sensitive…

The European Central Bank’s decision of keeping the borrowing costs unchanged supported the European stocks markets on Wednesday, April 10th by. Rate-sensitive real estate stocks benefited from this announcement as well as Real Estate stocks ETF. The European Real Estate stocks segment which includes 18 ETFs, increased by +1,32% on average. This almost double the 30 days cumulated returns which now stand at +2,98%. Over the same period, flows recorded on the primary market remain relatively calm with a slight outflow of $ -110M. This segment represents 3,2 billion of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
11:03aNEWBURY RACECOURSE : Dascombe believes Great Scot has strong chance in open Watership Down Stud Greenham Stakes as ten are declared
PU
11:03aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Glyphosate Ban in Vietnam
PU
11:03aFINMASON : Expands Leadership Team, Names Philip J. Taylor, CFA® as Chief Analytics Officer
PR
11:02aAFCON : 'Hungry Players Can Win AFCON'
AQ
11:02aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man U Stars Face Pay Cut If
AQ
11:02aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Investments to contribute $5 million to a fund managed entirely by HEC Montréal students
AQ
11:02aAMERISOURCEBERGEN : Ready to Support Transitioning Pharmaceutical Rebates to Point-of-Sale Discounts
BU
11:02aCENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. : announces pre-grand opening sales for Summit at Towne Mill
PR
11:02aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
11:02aGOLDCORP : Newmont Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly to Create World's Leading Gold Company
BU
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
2EASYJET : EASYJET : Airline stocks lift European equities after Brexit delay
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : ASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects 'Chinese' label
4AAK : AAK : Annual Report 2018 has been published
5ASML HOLDING : ASML : Dutch Chip-Equipment Maker ASML Was Victim of Corporate Espionage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About