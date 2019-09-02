Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Positive performance for Korean Stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 10:15am EDT

The Korean stocks market distinguished itself by posting an outstanding average daily performance on Friday, August 30th.

The Korean stocks market distinguished itself by posting an outstanding average daily performance on Friday, August 30th of +2,58%. The market surges on trade optimism as the United States and China looked set to restart their trade talks, while the Bank of Korea indicated that a rate cut was under consideration. The 1-month rolling performance of the Korean Large & Mid Cap stocks remains negative, at -5,28% and investors tend to withdraw their assets from this segment following the recent news ($ -95 M over the last 30 days). In 2019, the 36 ETFs of this segment lost almost 9% and $ 700M in assets from the primary market, lowering the total assets under management to $ 5,4 billion.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
10:40aCARCLO : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10:40aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
10:40aMILLENNIUM PTHORNE HOTELS : Form 8.3 - MLC LN
PU
10:40aADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052/2nd Tranche-31st Interim Announcement
EQ
10:37aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
10:36aChina lodges tariff case at WTO against the U.S.
RE
10:36aDOWN, DOWN THEY GO : Emerging central banks deliver most rate cuts in a decade
RE
10:35aNOVO NORDISK : A/S – Share repurchase programme
PU
10:35aINL,INP : Transactions by PDMR In Investec Limited ordinary shares
PU
10:35aSOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Facebook's Libra currency - ECB's Mersch
3Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
4DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
5WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Innovative Wärtsilä LNG fuel storage and supply system to deliver multiple benefits for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group