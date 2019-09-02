TrackInsight: Positive performance for Korean Stocks

The Korean stocks market distinguished itself by posting an outstanding average daily performance on Friday, August 30th of +2,58%. The market surges on trade optimism as the United States and China looked set to restart their trade talks, while the Bank of Korea indicated that a rate cut was under consideration. The 1-month rolling performance of the Korean Large & Mid Cap stocks remains negative, at -5,28% and investors tend to withdraw their assets from this segment following the recent news ($ -95 M over the last 30 days). In 2019, the 36 ETFs of this segment lost almost 9% and $ 700M in assets from the primary market, lowering the total assets under management to $ 5,4 billion.

