Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Positive performance for high dividend emerging stocks ETFs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 11:30am EDT

ETFs exposed to high dividend emerging stocks indices and gathered within the corresponding segment increased by 1,13% on average on Monday, March…

ETFs exposed to high dividend emerging stocks indices and gathered within the corresponding segment increased by 1,13% on average on Monday, March 18th. Since the start of the year, this segment posted a cumulated performance of +10,85% and net inflows of $ 272 M from the primary market. This trend is supported by a decrease in the dollar’s exchange rate on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could take a dovish stance at its meeting this week. The High Dividend Emerging Stocks segment counts 29 ETF, exposed to 22 different indices for a total of $ 5,8 bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
11:51aMACY'S : prepping 50 Backstage outlet openings
AQ
11:51aSRV YHTIOT OYJ : Resolutions of SRV Group Plc's Annual General Meeting
AQ
11:50aBLUE PRISM : Result of AGM
PU
11:50aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Identity In A Zero Trust World
PU
11:50aSOUTHERN : Renew Our Rivers volunteers to clean Lake Mitchell
PU
11:50aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Sanctions Venezuela's State Gold Mining Company and its President for Propping Up Illegitimate Maduro Regime
PU
11:50aPHILADELPHIA UNION : Academy trio earns first starts with Bethlehem Steel FC
PU
11:50aHILTON WORLDWIDE : 03.19.19Hilton Team Members Talk Sabbaticals and Adoption Assistance on Popular Podcast ‘WorkLife with Adam Grant'
PU
11:50aFOURLIS : FY18 Financial Statements - Press Release
PU
11:50aUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : UN Global Compact announces two new board members appointed by the UN Secretary-General
PU
Latest news