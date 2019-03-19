TrackInsight: Positive performance for high dividend emerging stocks ETFs

ETFs exposed to high dividend emerging stocks indices and gathered within the corresponding segment increased by 1,13% on average on Monday, March 18th. Since the start of the year, this segment posted a cumulated performance of +10,85% and net inflows of $ 272 M from the primary market. This trend is supported by a decrease in the dollar’s exchange rate on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could take a dovish stance at its meeting this week. The High Dividend Emerging Stocks segment counts 29 ETF, exposed to 22 different indices for a total of $ 5,8 bn of assets under management.

