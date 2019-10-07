Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Positive performance from Mexican Stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Mexican Stocks experienced a strong performance on Friday, October 4th.

On Friday, October 4th, ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Mexican Stocks experienced a strong performance of +3,42%, as well as $29M of inflows on the primary market. It is a very strong rebound for these stocks which suffered from the trade tensions between the US and Mexico, and the successive applications of tariffs on Mexican goods coming into the US by Donald Trump. As of today, tensions eased off and Mexican stocks therefore reacted in consequence. Year-to-date, the segment is up by +7,47%, proving that investors were right to stay involved in these stocks (only $40M of cumulated outflows were recorded on the segment in 2019). 15 ETFs are tracking 12 indices related to Mexican Stocks, and they gather $4,67Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
10:41aBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
10:41aCorrection to Glencore, GEM Article
DJ
10:41aGOGL – Repurchase of shares
AQ
10:41aREDFIN : Las Vegas Homeowners Can Now Get a Cash Offer from RedfinNow
PR
10:41aSide Letter Study by Seward & Kissel LLP Points to Continued Challenges for Funds of Funds
BU
10:41aMONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Abiomed, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:38aOil prices up $1 as U.S.-China trade talks loom, supply issues mount
RE
10:38aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR
10:38aOil prices up $1 as U.S.-China trade talks loom, supply issues mount
RE
10:37aSCHRODERS : evolves country leadership team with senior appointments for UK and North America businesses
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
3WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
4GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ
5SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group