TrackInsight: Positive performance from Mexican Stocks

On Friday, October 4th, ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Mexican Stocks experienced a strong performance of +3,42%, as well as $29M of inflows on the primary market. It is a very strong rebound for these stocks which suffered from the trade tensions between the US and Mexico, and the successive applications of tariffs on Mexican goods coming into the US by Donald Trump. As of today, tensions eased off and Mexican stocks therefore reacted in consequence. Year-to-date, the segment is up by +7,47%, proving that investors were right to stay involved in these stocks (only $40M of cumulated outflows were recorded on the segment in 2019). 15 ETFs are tracking 12 indices related to Mexican Stocks, and they gather $4,67Bn of assets under management.

