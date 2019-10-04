Log in
TrackInsight: Positive performance from US 20Y+ Bonds

10/04/2019 | 10:30am EDT

Once again, ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of US 20Y+ Bonds did well on Thursday, October 3rd.

Once again, ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of US 20Y+ Bonds did well on Thursday, October 3rd with an average daily performance of +1,11%, and also experienced inflows of $146M on the primary market. Investors still enter into long term bonds in order to increase their returns, but also to be out of the equity market as much as possible, because they fear a potential meltdown of the market in a near future. Year-to-date, investors created $7,67Bn of new shares on the primary market in US 20Y+ Bonds ETFs, and the segment id doing really well with an average cumulated performance of +18,79% in 2019. 11 ETFs are tracking 3 indices related to this segment, and they gather $22,65Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
