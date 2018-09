Real Estate large & Mid-caps stocks ETFs suffered from a notable negative performance of -1.44% on Wednesday 19th September. This bring the performance over the month to a new low of -2.08%. Still the segment has registered a positive inflow of $48 million bringing the overall asset to $47.7 Bn. The Real Estate Large & Mid Cap Stocks segment includes 12 ETFs tracking 10 indices.

